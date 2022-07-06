Cables

AFP Graphics Advisory

Por AFP

Wednesday's graphics:

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-CONFLICT:

- Situation map, updated daily

- Civilian casualties recorded by the NGO Acled

BRITAIN-POLITICS-JOHNSON:

- Profile of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson

- Johnson's potential challengers

OTHER NEWS:

- US shooting factfile, map

- Saudi Arabia Hajj factfile, map

- China covid provinces

- The Large Hadron Collider

- US auction science dinosaur

- The new French government

- US dollar v Argentine pesos

- US Lake Mead reservoir

- Norway Svalbard

- Australia NSW rainfall

SPORT:

- Tour de France stages 5 and 6

- Wimbledon tennis final stages, men and women

afp

En beneficio de la transparencia y para evitar distorsiones del debate público por medios informáticos o aprovechando el anonimato, la sección de comentarios está reservada para nuestros suscriptores. El nombre completo y número de cédula del suscriptor aparecerá automáticamente con el comentario.