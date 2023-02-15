Cables

Ficha técnica del partido Borussia Dortmund-Chelsea de Liga de Campeones

Por AFP

Ficha técnica del partido Borussia Dortmund-Chelsea de Liga de Campeones:

Borussia Dortmund - Chelsea 1 - 0 (0-0)

Estadio: Signal Iduna Park (Dortmund)

Asistencia: 81.365

Árbitro: Jesús Gil Manzano (ESP)

Gol:

Borussia Dortmund: Adeyemi (63)

Amonestaciones:

Borussia Dortmund: Bellingham (49), Can (53), Adeyemi (77), Özcan (85), Ryerson (90), Süle (90)

Chelsea: James (9), Thiago Silva (16), Ziyech (72), Mount (90)

Alineaciones:

Borussia Dortmund: Gregory Kobel - Marius Wolf (Julian Ryerson 73), Niklas Süle, Nico Schlotterbeck, Raphaël Guerreiro - Jude Bellingham (cap), Emre Can, Salih Özcan - Karim Adeyemi (Jamie Bynoe-Gittens 79), Sébastien Haller (Anthony Modeste 68), Julian Brandt. DT: Edin Terzic.

Chelsea: Kepa Arrizabalaga - Reece James, Thiago Silva (cap), Kalidou Koulibaly, Benjamin Chilwell (Marc Cucurella 71) - Hakim Ziyech, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, João Félix, Enzo Fernández, Mykhaylo Mudryk (Mason Mount 71) - Kai Havertz. DT: Graham Potter.

