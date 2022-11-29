Ficha técnica del partido Gales-Inglaterra, del Grupo B del Mundial-2022

Ficha técnica del partido Gales-Inglaterra (0-3), correspondiente a la tercera fecha del grupo B del Mundial-2022:
Estadio: Al-Rayyan Football Stadium (Al-Rayyan)
Asistencia: 44.297
Árbitro: Slavko Vincic (SLO)
Goles:
Inglaterra: Rashford (50, 68), Foden (51)
Amonestaciones:
Gales: James (29), Ramsey (61)
Alineaciones:
Gales: Danny Ward - Chris Mepham, Joe Rodon, Ben Davies (Joe Morrell 59) - Neco Williams (Connor Roberts 36), Gareth Bale (cap) (Brennan Johnson 46), Aaron Ramsey, Ethan Ampadu, Joe Allen (Rubin Colwill 81), Kieffer Moore, Daniel James (Harry Wilson 77).
DT: Robert Page.
Inglaterra: Jordan Pickford - Kyle Walker (Trent Alexander-Arnold 57), John Stones, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw (Kieran Trippier 65) - Jordan Henderson, Jude Bellingham - Declan Rice (Kalvin Phillips 58), Phil Foden, Harry Kane (cap) (Callum Wilson 58), Marcus Rashford (Jack Grealish 76).
DT: Gareth Southgate.
