Ficha técnica del partido Talleres-Sporting Cristal por Copa Libertadores-2022

Talleres derrotó 1-0 (parcial 0-0) a Sporting Cristal este martes en Córdoba, Argentina, en partido de la tercera fecha del Grupo H de la Copa Libertadores 2022.
Copa Libertadores 2022 - Grupo H - Tercera fecha
Talleres - Sporting Cristal 1 - 0 (0-0)
Estadio: Mario Kempes (Cordoba)
Árbitro: Mario Diaz De Vivar (PAR)
Goles:
Talleres: Esquivel (65)
Amonestaciones:
Talleres: Pérez (47), Godoy (87)
Sporting Cristal: Calcaterra (9), Yotún (70), Castillo Molina (90+5)
Alineaciones:
Talleres: Guido Herrera - Gaston Benavidez, Matías Catalán, Rafael Enrique Pérez, Enzo Hernán Díaz - Hector Fertoli (Santiago Toloza 55), Rodrigo Villagra, Diego Valoyes (Matías Godoy 38), Ignacio Méndez (Christian Oliva 77), Michael Santos (Matías Eduardo Esquivel 56) - Federico Girotti. DT: Pedro Caixinha.
Sporting Cristal: Alejandro Duarte - Johan Madrid, Gianfranco Chavez Massoni, Omar Merlo, Nilson Loyola (Jhilmar Lora 71) - Irven Avila (John Jairo Mosquera 77), Jesús Abdallah Castillo Molina, Horacio Calcaterra (Leandro Sosa 70), Christofer Gonzales (Alejandro Hohberg 79), Yoshimar Yotún - Percy Liza (Christopher Olivares 70). DT: Roberto Mosquera.
