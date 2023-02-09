Cables

Los grandes éxitos de Burt Bacharach

Por AFP

El compositor estadounidense Burt Bacharach, que falleció a los 94 años según informaron el jueves medios de prensa locales, creó junto al letrista Hal David decenas de canciones que se transformaron en clásicos.

Aguí algunas de sus creaciones más célebres:

- "Baby it's you" (1962)

- "I just don't know what to do with myself" (1962)

- "24 hours from Tulsa" (1963)

- "Anyone who had a heart" (1963)

- "(They long to be) close to you" (1963)

- "Wives and lovers" (1963)

- "Walk on by" (1964)

- "A house is not a home" (1964)

- "What the world needs now is love" (1965)

- "What's new pussycat?" (1965)

- "Alfie" (1966)

- "I say a little prayer" (1967)

- "The look of love" (1967)

- "Do you know the way to San José?" (1968)

- "Promises, promises" (1968)

- "Raindrops keep fallin' on my head" (1969)

- "I'll never fall in love again" (1969)

- "Arthur's theme (Best that you can do)" (1981)

- "That's what friends are for" (1982)

- "On my own" (1986)

