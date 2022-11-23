Posibles alineaciones del partido entre Portugal y Ghana

Estas son las posibles alineaciones de Portugal y Ghana para su estreno en el Mundial-2022 por el Grupo H, el jueves a las 19H00 locales (16H00 GMT) en el estadio 974 de Doha:
Portugal: Rui Patricio - Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, Danilo, Raphael Guerreiro - Otavio, William Carvalho, Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva - Cristiano Ronaldo y Joao Felix. DT: Fernando Santos (POR)
Ghana: Lawrence Ati Zigi - Tariq Lamptey, Daniel Amartey, Mohammed Salisu, Gideon Mensah - Daniel Afriyie, Mohammed Kudus, Thomas Partey - Jordan Ayew, Andrew Ayew e Iñaki Williams. DT: Otto Addo (GHA)
Arbitro: Ismail Elfath (USA)
