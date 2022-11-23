Cables

Posibles alineaciones del partido entre Portugal y Ghana

Escuchar este artículo
Por AFP

Estas son las posibles alineaciones de Portugal y Ghana para su estreno en el Mundial-2022 por el Grupo H, el jueves a las 19H00 locales (16H00 GMT) en el estadio 974 de Doha:

Portugal: Rui Patricio - Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, Danilo, Raphael Guerreiro - Otavio, William Carvalho, Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva - Cristiano Ronaldo y Joao Felix. DT: Fernando Santos (POR)

Ghana: Lawrence Ati Zigi - Tariq Lamptey, Daniel Amartey, Mohammed Salisu, Gideon Mensah - Daniel Afriyie, Mohammed Kudus, Thomas Partey - Jordan Ayew, Andrew Ayew e Iñaki Williams. DT: Otto Addo (GHA)

Arbitro: Ismail Elfath (USA)

gbv/psr

Reciba noticias desde Google News
LE RECOMENDAMOS

En beneficio de la transparencia y para evitar distorsiones del debate público por medios informáticos o aprovechando el anonimato, la sección de comentarios está reservada para nuestros suscriptores para comentar sobre el contenido de los artículos, no sobre los autores. El nombre completo y número de cédula del suscriptor aparecerá automáticamente con el comentario.