Resultados y clasificación del campeonato de fútbol inglés

Por AFP

Resultados de los partidos de la 12ª jornada del campeonato de fútbol inglés, y tabla de clasificación:

- Martes:

Brighton 0

Nottingham 0

Crystal Palace 2 Eze (47), Zaha (70)

Wolverhampton 1 Traoré (31)

- Miércoles:

(18h30 GMT) Brentford - Chelsea

AFC Bournemouth - Southampton

Newcastle - Everton

Liverpool - West Ham

(19h15 GMT) Manchester United - Tottenham

- Jueves:

(18h30 GMT) Fulham - Aston Villa

(19h15 GMT) Leicester - Leeds

. Aplazado

Arsenal - Manchester City

Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC Dif

1. Arsenal 27 10 9 0 1 24 10 14

2. Manchester City 23 10 7 2 1 33 10 23

3. Tottenham 23 10 7 2 1 22 10 12

4. Chelsea 19 9 6 1 2 15 10 5

5. Manchester United 16 9 5 1 3 13 15 -2

6. Newcastle 15 10 3 6 1 17 9 8

7. Brighton 15 10 4 3 3 14 11 3

8. Liverpool 13 9 3 4 2 21 12 9

9. Brentford 13 10 3 4 3 18 17 1

10. Crystal Palace 13 10 3 4 3 12 13 -1

11. AFC Bournemouth 13 10 3 4 3 10 22 -12

12. Fulham 12 10 3 3 4 16 20 -4

13. West Ham 11 10 3 2 5 9 11 -2

14. Everton 10 10 2 4 4 8 11 -3

15. Leeds 9 9 2 3 4 11 13 -2

16. Aston Villa 9 10 2 3 5 7 13 -6

17. Wolverhampton 9 11 2 3 6 5 14 -9

18. Southampton 8 10 2 2 6 9 18 -9

19. Nottingham 6 11 1 3 7 7 23 -16

20. Leicester 5 10 1 2 7 15 24 -9

