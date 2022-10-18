Resultados y clasificación del campeonato de fútbol inglés

Resultados de los partidos de la 12ª jornada del campeonato de fútbol inglés, y tabla de clasificación:
- Martes:
Brighton 0
Nottingham 0
Crystal Palace 2 Eze (47), Zaha (70)
Wolverhampton 1 Traoré (31)
- Miércoles:
(18h30 GMT) Brentford - Chelsea
AFC Bournemouth - Southampton
Newcastle - Everton
Liverpool - West Ham
(19h15 GMT) Manchester United - Tottenham
- Jueves:
(18h30 GMT) Fulham - Aston Villa
(19h15 GMT) Leicester - Leeds
. Aplazado
Arsenal - Manchester City
Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC Dif
1. Arsenal 27 10 9 0 1 24 10 14
2. Manchester City 23 10 7 2 1 33 10 23
3. Tottenham 23 10 7 2 1 22 10 12
4. Chelsea 19 9 6 1 2 15 10 5
5. Manchester United 16 9 5 1 3 13 15 -2
6. Newcastle 15 10 3 6 1 17 9 8
7. Brighton 15 10 4 3 3 14 11 3
8. Liverpool 13 9 3 4 2 21 12 9
9. Brentford 13 10 3 4 3 18 17 1
10. Crystal Palace 13 10 3 4 3 12 13 -1
11. AFC Bournemouth 13 10 3 4 3 10 22 -12
12. Fulham 12 10 3 3 4 16 20 -4
13. West Ham 11 10 3 2 5 9 11 -2
14. Everton 10 10 2 4 4 8 11 -3
15. Leeds 9 9 2 3 4 11 13 -2
16. Aston Villa 9 10 2 3 5 7 13 -6
17. Wolverhampton 9 11 2 3 6 5 14 -9
18. Southampton 8 10 2 2 6 9 18 -9
19. Nottingham 6 11 1 3 7 7 23 -16
20. Leicester 5 10 1 2 7 15 24 -9
./bds/mcd