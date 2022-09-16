Cables

Resultados y clasificación del campeonato de fútbol inglés

Por AFP

Resultados de los partidos de la 8ª jornada del campeonato de fútbol inglés, y tabla de clasificación:

- Viernes:

Nottingham - Fulham 2 - 3

Aston Villa - Southampton 1 - 0

- Sábado:

(11h30 GMT) Wolverhampton - Manchester City

(14h00 GMT) Newcastle - AFC Bournemouth

(16h30 GMT) Tottenham - Leicester

- Domingo:

(11h00 GMT) Brentford - Arsenal

(13h15 GMT) Everton - West Ham

. Aplazados

Chelsea - Liverpool

Manchester United - Leeds

Brighton - Crystal Palace

Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC Dif

1. Arsenal 15 6 5 0 1 14 7 7

2. Manchester City 14 6 4 2 0 20 6 14

3. Tottenham 14 6 4 2 0 12 5 7

4. Brighton 13 6 4 1 1 11 5 6

5. Manchester United 12 6 4 0 2 8 8 0

6. Fulham 11 7 3 2 2 12 11 1

7. Chelsea 10 6 3 1 2 8 9 -1

8. Liverpool 9 6 2 3 1 15 6 9

9. Brentford 9 6 2 3 1 15 9 6

10. Leeds 8 6 2 2 2 10 10 0

11. Newcastle 7 6 1 4 1 7 6 1

12. Southampton 7 7 2 1 4 7 11 -4

13. Aston Villa 7 7 2 1 4 6 10 -4

14. AFC Bournemouth 7 6 2 1 3 5 18 -13

15. Wolverhampton 6 6 1 3 2 3 4 -1

16. Crystal Palace 6 6 1 3 2 7 9 -2

17. Everton 4 6 0 4 2 4 6 -2

18. West Ham 4 6 1 1 4 3 8 -5

19. Nottingham 4 7 1 1 5 6 17 -11

20. Leicester 1 6 0 1 5 8 16 -8

