Cables

Resultados y clasificaciones de la Liga de Campeones

Escuchar este artículo
Por AFP

-- Resultados del martes en la 5ª jornada de la Liga de Campeones europea y clasificaciones:

- Grupo E

Martes, 25 de octubre

Dinamo Zagreb (CRO) - Milan (ITA) 0 - 4

Salzburgo (AUT) - Chelsea (ENG) 1 - 2

Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC

1. Chelsea 10 5 3 1 1 8 3

2. Milan 7 5 2 1 2 8 7

3. Salzburgo 6 5 1 3 1 5 5

4. Dinamo Zagreb 4 5 1 1 3 3 9

- Grupo F

Martes, 25 de octubre

RB Leipzig (GER) - Real Madrid (ESP) 3 - 2

Celtic de Glasgow (SCO) - Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR) 1 - 1

Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC

1. Real Madrid 10 5 3 1 1 10 5

2. RB Leipzig 9 5 3 0 2 9 9

3. Shakhtar Donetsk 6 5 1 3 1 8 6

4. Celtic de Glasgow 2 5 0 2 3 3 10

- Grupo G

Martes, 25 de octubre

Borussia Dortmund (GER) - Manchester City (ENG) 0 - 0

Sevilla (ESP) - FC Copenhague (DEN) 3 - 0

Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC

1. Manchester City 11 5 3 2 0 11 1

2. Borussia Dortmund 8 5 2 2 1 9 4

3. Sevilla 5 5 1 2 2 5 9

4. FC Copenhague 2 5 0 2 3 0 11

- Grupo H

Martes, 25 de octubre

París SG (FRA) - Maccabi Haifa (ISR) 7 - 2

Benfica (POR) - Juventus (ITA) 4 - 3

Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC

1. París SG 11 5 3 2 0 14 6

2. Benfica 11 5 3 2 0 10 6

3. Juventus 3 5 1 0 4 8 11

4. Maccabi Haifa 3 5 1 0 4 6 15

bur/iga

Reciba noticias desde Google News
LE RECOMENDAMOS

En beneficio de la transparencia y para evitar distorsiones del debate público por medios informáticos o aprovechando el anonimato, la sección de comentarios está reservada para nuestros suscriptores para comentar sobre el contenido de los artículos, no sobre los autores. El nombre completo y número de cédula del suscriptor aparecerá automáticamente con el comentario.