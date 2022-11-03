Cables

Resultados y clasificaciones de la sexta jornada de la Conference League

Por AFP

Resultados del jueves en la sexta y última jornada de la Conference League y clasificaciones:

- Grupo A:

Büyüksehir Bld. Spor (TUR) - Heart of Midlothian (SCO) 3 - 1

FK RFS (LAT) - Fiorentina (ITA) 0 - 3

Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC

1. Büyüksehir Bld. Spor 13 6 4 1 1 14 3

2. Fiorentina 13 6 4 1 1 14 6

3. Heart of Midlothian 6 6 2 0 4 6 16

4. FK RFS 2 6 0 2 4 2 11

- Grupo B:

Steaua de Bucarest (RUM) - West Ham (ENG) 0 - 3

Silkeborg IF (DEN) - Anderlecht (BEL) 0 - 2

Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC

1. West Ham 18 6 6 0 0 13 4

2. Anderlecht 8 6 2 2 2 6 5

3. Silkeborg IF 6 6 2 0 4 12 7

4. Steaua de Bucarest 2 6 0 2 4 3 18

- Grupo C:

Hapoel Beer Sheva (ISR) - Austria Viena (AUT) 4 - 0

Lech Poznan (POL) - Villarreal (ESP) 3 - 0

Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC

1. Villarreal 13 6 4 1 1 14 9

2. Lech Poznan 9 6 2 3 1 12 7

3. Hapoel Beer Sheva 7 6 1 4 1 8 5

4. Austria Viena 2 6 0 2 4 2 15

- Grupo D:

Colonia (GER) - Niza (FRA) 2 - 2

Partizan Belgrado (SRB) - 1.FC Slovácko (CZE) 1 - 1

Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC

1. Niza 9 6 2 3 1 8 7

2. Partizan Belgrado 9 6 2 3 1 9 7

3. Colonia 8 6 2 2 2 8 8

4. 1.FC Slovácko 5 6 1 2 3 8 11

- Grupo E:

Apollon Limassol (CYP) - FC Vaduz (LIE) 1 - 0

AZ Alkmaar (NED) - SC Dnipro-1 (UKR) 2 - 1

Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC

1. AZ Alkmaar 15 6 5 0 1 12 6

2. SC Dnipro-1 10 6 3 1 2 9 7

3. Apollon Limassol 7 6 2 1 3 5 7

4. FC Vaduz 2 6 0 2 4 5 11

- Grupo F:

La Gantoise (BEL) - Molde (NOR) 4 - 0

Djurgårdens IF (SWE) - Shamrock Rovers (IRL) 1 - 0

Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC

1. Djurgårdens IF 16 6 5 1 0 12 6

2. La Gantoise 8 6 2 2 2 10 6

3. Molde 7 6 2 1 3 9 10

4. Shamrock Rovers 2 6 0 2 4 1 10

- Grupo G:

CFR Cluj (RUM) - Ballkani (KOS) 1 - 0

Slavia Praga (CZE) - Sivasspor (TUR) 1 - 1

Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC

1. Sivasspor 11 6 3 2 1 11 7

2. CFR Cluj 10 6 3 1 2 5 5

3. Slavia Praga 8 6 2 2 2 6 7

4. Ballkani 4 6 1 1 4 8 11

- Grupo H:

Pyunik Jerevan (ARM) - Basilea (SUI) 1 - 2

Zalgiris Vilnius (LTU) - Slovan Bratislava (SVK) 1 - 2

Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC

1. Slovan Bratislava 11 6 3 2 1 9 7

2. Basilea 11 6 3 2 1 11 9

3. Pyunik Jerevan 6 6 2 0 4 8 9

4. Zalgiris Vilnius 5 6 1 2 3 5 8

