Cables

Un vistazo a la fecha 21 de la Liga Profesional del fútbol argentino

Escuchar este artículo
Por AFP

Estos son los resultados y los goleadores de la vigésimo primera fecha de la Liga Profesional-2022 de la primera división del fútbol argentino:

-Viernes:

Huracán 3 Pérez (35), Cabral (45+5), Cóccaro (90+5)

Banfield 1 Cabrera (3)

Godoy Cruz 0

Boca 1 Langoni (40)

-Sábado:

Sarmiento 2 López (20), Torres (81 -penal-)

Arsenal 0

Defensa y J. 2 Alanís (26), Otormín (80)

Patronato 1 Herrera (45+4)

Lanús 2 Di Plácido (31), Blando (54)

San Lorenzo 0

River 0

Talleres 1 Ortegoza (90+2)

Independiente 1 Benegas (61)

Newell's 0

-Domingo:

Rosario Central 1 Buonanotte (45+7)

Platense 1 González Hernández (14)

Gimnasia LP 0

Tigre 1 Armoa (29)

Racing 2 Copetti (72), Carbonero (86)

Unión 1 Marabel (49)

Vélez 1 Bou (28 -penal-)

Barracas C. 0

Atl. Tucumán 3 Coronel (28), Lotti (58 y 76 -penal-)

Estudiantes 1 Díaz (41)

-Lunes:

Aldosivi 0

Central Cba. 3 López Muñoz (59, 64 y 80)

Colón 0

Argentinos 4 Ávalos (24), Verón (33), Cabrera (58), Roa (87)

Posiciones:

- Pts J G E P GF GC

1. Atlético Tucumán 41 21 11 8 2 26 12

2. Boca 39 21 12 3 6 26 22

3. Racing 37 21 10 7 4 28 16

4. Huracán 37 21 9 10 2 26 15

5. Gimnasia LP 36 21 10 6 5 21 12

6. Argentinos 33 21 10 3 8 26 20

7. River Plate 32 21 9 5 7 29 18

8. Godoy Cruz 32 21 9 5 7 23 22

9. Tigre 30 21 7 9 5 29 24

10. Platense 30 21 7 9 5 19 16

11. Newell's 29 21 8 5 8 19 19

12. Patronato 28 21 7 7 7 24 22

13. Sarmiento 28 21 8 4 9 22 24

14. Defensa y Justicia 28 21 7 7 7 20 22

15. San Lorenzo 27 21 5 12 4 23 21

16. Central Córdoba (2) 27 20 8 3 9 26 25

17. Independiente 27 21 7 6 8 23 23

18. Estudiantes 27 21 7 6 8 20 23

19. Barracas Central 27 21 7 6 8 24 29

20. Unión (1) 26 20 7 5 8 22 26

21. Talleres (1) 25 20 6 7 7 17 17

22. Banfield 25 21 6 7 8 21 24

23. Rosario Central 25 21 6 7 8 16 20

24. Arsenal 23 21 4 11 6 21 24

25. Colón 19 21 4 7 10 15 28

26. Lanús 17 21 4 5 12 19 30

27. Vélez Sarsfield (2) 16 20 2 10 8 20 27

28. Aldosivi 13 21 3 4 14 12 36

(1) Tienen pendiente su partido de la fecha 11.

(2) Tienen pendiente su partido de la fecha 19.

str/cl

Reciba noticias desde Google News
LE RECOMENDAMOS

En beneficio de la transparencia y para evitar distorsiones del debate público por medios informáticos o aprovechando el anonimato, la sección de comentarios está reservada para nuestros suscriptores para comentar sobre el contenido de los artículos, no sobre los autores. El nombre completo y número de cédula del suscriptor aparecerá automáticamente con el comentario.