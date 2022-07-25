Un vistazo a la fecha de la Liga 2022 del fútbol argentino

Estos son los resultados y los goleadores de la décima fecha de la Liga 2022 del fútbol argentino:
Sábado:
Sarmiento 1 López (58)
Colón 3 Rodríguez (19 -penal-), Bernardi (86), Abila (90+3)
Central Córdoba 1 López (75)
Racing 3 Copetti (27 y 49), Alcaraz (85)
Domingo:
Independiente 0
Atl. Tucumán 1 Lotti (1)
Tigre 3 Cabrera (13), Menossi (22), Colidio (47)
Platense 0
Aldosivi 0
River 3 Palavecino (71), Beltrán (73), Borja (75)
Gimnasia LP 1 Alemán (28 -penal-)
Lanús 0
Boca 3 Fernández (10), Rojo (58), Villa (67)
Estudiantes 1 Morel (76)
-Lunes:
San Lorenzo
Talleres
Banfield
Argentinos
Newell's
Defensa y J.
Unión
Godoy Cruz
Vélez
Huracán
-Martes:
Arsenal
Rosario Central
Barracas C.
Patronato
Las posiciones:
- Pts J G E P GF GC
1. Atlético Tucumán 22 10 6 4 0 10 3
2. Argentinos 19 9 6 1 2 14 8
3. Racing 18 10 5 3 2 16 8
4. Gimnasia LP 18 10 5 3 2 10 6
5. Godoy Cruz 17 9 5 2 2 11 6
6. Platense 17 10 4 5 1 11 8
7. Newell's 16 9 4 4 1 9 5
8. Huracán 16 9 4 4 1 10 7
9. River Plate 15 10 4 3 3 15 10
10. Unión 15 9 4 3 2 16 15
11. Boca 15 10 5 0 5 16 16
12. Patronato 14 9 4 2 3 12 11
13. Colón 13 10 3 4 3 10 9
14. San Lorenzo 12 9 2 6 1 13 11
15. Banfield 12 9 3 3 3 11 9
16. Arsenal 12 9 2 6 1 11 10
17. Tigre 12 10 3 3 4 14 14
18. Sarmiento 11 10 3 2 5 9 11
19. Estudiantes 11 10 3 2 5 13 16
20. Rosario Central 11 9 3 2 4 4 7
21. Defensa y Justicia 10 9 2 4 3 9 11
22. Barracas Central 9 9 2 3 4 11 15
23. Talleres 8 9 2 2 5 5 9
24. Independiente 8 10 2 2 6 8 14
25. Central Córdoba 8 10 2 2 6 10 17
26. Vélez Sarsfield 7 9 1 4 4 9 12
27. Lanús 6 10 1 3 6 9 16
28. Aldosivi 5 10 1 2 7 6 18
Str/ma