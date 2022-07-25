Cables

Un vistazo a la fecha de la Liga 2022 del fútbol argentino

Por AFP

Estos son los resultados y los goleadores de la décima fecha de la Liga 2022 del fútbol argentino:

Sábado:

Sarmiento 1 López (58)

Colón 3 Rodríguez (19 -penal-), Bernardi (86), Abila (90+3)

Central Córdoba 1 López (75)

Racing 3 Copetti (27 y 49), Alcaraz (85)

Domingo:

Independiente 0

Atl. Tucumán 1 Lotti (1)

Tigre 3 Cabrera (13), Menossi (22), Colidio (47)

Platense 0

Aldosivi 0

River 3 Palavecino (71), Beltrán (73), Borja (75)

Gimnasia LP 1 Alemán (28 -penal-)

Lanús 0

Boca 3 Fernández (10), Rojo (58), Villa (67)

Estudiantes 1 Morel (76)

-Lunes:

San Lorenzo

Talleres

Banfield

Argentinos

Newell's

Defensa y J.

Unión

Godoy Cruz

Vélez

Huracán

-Martes:

Arsenal

Rosario Central

Barracas C.

Patronato

Las posiciones:

- Pts J G E P GF GC

1. Atlético Tucumán 22 10 6 4 0 10 3

2. Argentinos 19 9 6 1 2 14 8

3. Racing 18 10 5 3 2 16 8

4. Gimnasia LP 18 10 5 3 2 10 6

5. Godoy Cruz 17 9 5 2 2 11 6

6. Platense 17 10 4 5 1 11 8

7. Newell's 16 9 4 4 1 9 5

8. Huracán 16 9 4 4 1 10 7

9. River Plate 15 10 4 3 3 15 10

10. Unión 15 9 4 3 2 16 15

11. Boca 15 10 5 0 5 16 16

12. Patronato 14 9 4 2 3 12 11

13. Colón 13 10 3 4 3 10 9

14. San Lorenzo 12 9 2 6 1 13 11

15. Banfield 12 9 3 3 3 11 9

16. Arsenal 12 9 2 6 1 11 10

17. Tigre 12 10 3 3 4 14 14

18. Sarmiento 11 10 3 2 5 9 11

19. Estudiantes 11 10 3 2 5 13 16

20. Rosario Central 11 9 3 2 4 4 7

21. Defensa y Justicia 10 9 2 4 3 9 11

22. Barracas Central 9 9 2 3 4 11 15

23. Talleres 8 9 2 2 5 5 9

24. Independiente 8 10 2 2 6 8 14

25. Central Córdoba 8 10 2 2 6 10 17

26. Vélez Sarsfield 7 9 1 4 4 9 12

27. Lanús 6 10 1 3 6 9 16

28. Aldosivi 5 10 1 2 7 6 18

