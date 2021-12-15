Cables

Un vistazo a la jornada alemana

Por AFP

Resultados y goleadores de los partidos de la 16ª jornada de la liga alemana de fútbol:

- Martes:

Stuttgart 0

Bayern Múnich 5 Gnabry (40, 53, 74), Lewandowski (69, 72)

Wolfsburgo 2 Nmecha (8), Weghorst (51)

Colonia 3 Modeste (34, 89), Uth (73)

Maguncia 4 Lee (19), Hack (41), Widmer (49), Boëtius (79)

Hertha Berlín 0

Arminia Bielefeld 2 Okugawa (51), Wimmer (69)

Bochum 0

- Miércoles:

B. Moenchengladbach 2 Neuhaus (6), Bensebaini (54 penal)

Eintracht Fráncfort 3 Borré Amaury (45), Lindström (50), Kamada (55)

(19h30 GMT) Borussia Dortmund

Greuther Furth

Bayer Leverkusen

Hoffenheim

1. FC Union Berlin

Friburgo

Augsburgo

RB Leipzig

./bds/psr