Cables

Un vistazo a la jornada inglesa

escuchar audio Escuchar este artículo
Por AFP

Resultados y goleadores de los partidos de la 17ª jornada del campeonato de fútbol inglés:

- Lunes:

Brentford 2 Janelt (15), Toney (54)

Tottenham 2 Kane (65), Højbjerg (71)

Southampton 1 Ward-Prowse (73)

Brighton 3 Lallana (14), Perraud (35 en contra), March (56)

Crystal Palace 0

Fulham 3 Reid (31), Ream (71), Mitrovic (80)

Everton 1 Mina (7)

Wolverhampton 2 Podence (22), Aït-Nouri (90+5)

Leicester 0

Newcastle 3 Woods (3 penal), Almiron (7), Joelinton (32)

Aston Villa 1 Watkins (59)

Liverpool 3 Salah (5), van Dijk (37), Bajcetic (81)

(20h00 GMT) Arsenal

West Ham

- Martes:

(17h30 GMT) Chelsea

AFC Bournemouth

(20h00 GMT) Mánchester United

Nottingham

- Miércoles:

(20h00 GMT) Leeds

Mánchester City

./bds/mcd

boton de Google News
Reciba noticias desde Google News
LE RECOMENDAMOS

En beneficio de la transparencia y para evitar distorsiones del debate público por medios informáticos o aprovechando el anonimato, la sección de comentarios está reservada para nuestros suscriptores para comentar sobre el contenido de los artículos, no sobre los autores. El nombre completo y número de cédula del suscriptor aparecerá automáticamente con el comentario.