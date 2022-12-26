Un vistazo a la jornada inglesa

Resultados y goleadores de los partidos de la 17ª jornada del campeonato de fútbol inglés:
- Lunes:
Brentford 2 Janelt (15), Toney (54)
Tottenham 2 Kane (65), Højbjerg (71)
Southampton 1 Ward-Prowse (73)
Brighton 3 Lallana (14), Perraud (35 en contra), March (56)
Crystal Palace 0
Fulham 3 Reid (31), Ream (71), Mitrovic (80)
Everton 1 Mina (7)
Wolverhampton 2 Podence (22), Aït-Nouri (90+5)
Leicester 0
Newcastle 3 Woods (3 penal), Almiron (7), Joelinton (32)
Aston Villa 1 Watkins (59)
Liverpool 3 Salah (5), van Dijk (37), Bajcetic (81)
(20h00 GMT) Arsenal
West Ham
- Martes:
(17h30 GMT) Chelsea
AFC Bournemouth
(20h00 GMT) Mánchester United
Nottingham
- Miércoles:
(20h00 GMT) Leeds
Mánchester City
