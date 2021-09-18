Un vistazo a la jornada inglesa

Resultados y goleadores de los partidos de la 5ª jornada del campeonato de fútbol inglés:
- Viernes:
Newcastle 1 Saint-Maximin (44)
Leeds 1 Rafinha (13)
- Sábado:
Wolverhampton 0
Brentford 2 Toney (28 penal), Mbeumo (34)
Burnley 0
Arsenal 1 Ødegaard (29)
Liverpool 3 Mané (43), Salah (78), Keita (89)
Crystal Palace 0
Norwich City 1 Pukki (35)
Watford 3 Bonaventure (17), Sarr (63, 82)
Mánchester City 0
Southampton 0
(16h30 GMT) Aston Villa
Everton
- Domingo:
(13h00 GMT) Brighton
Leicester
West Ham
Mánchester United
(15h30 GMT) Tottenham
Chelsea
./bds/pm