Cables

Un vistazo a la jornada inglesa

Por AFP

Resultados y goleadores de los partidos de la 5ª jornada del campeonato de fútbol inglés:

- Viernes:

Newcastle 1 Saint-Maximin (44)

Leeds 1 Rafinha (13)

- Sábado:

Wolverhampton 0

Brentford 2 Toney (28 penal), Mbeumo (34)

Burnley 0

Arsenal 1 Ødegaard (29)

Liverpool 3 Mané (43), Salah (78), Keita (89)

Crystal Palace 0

Norwich City 1 Pukki (35)

Watford 3 Bonaventure (17), Sarr (63, 82)

Mánchester City 0

Southampton 0

(16h30 GMT) Aston Villa

Everton

- Domingo:

(13h00 GMT) Brighton

Leicester

West Ham

Mánchester United

(15h30 GMT) Tottenham

Chelsea

./bds/pm