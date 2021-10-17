Un vistazo a la jornada inglesa

Resultados y goleadores de los partidos de la 8ª jornada del campeonato de fútbol inglés:
- Sábado:
Watford 0
Liverpool 5 Mané (8), Firmino (37, 52, 90+1), Salah (54)
Aston Villa 2 Ings (48), McGinn (68)
Wolverhampton 3 Saiss (80), Coady (85), Neves (90+5)
Norwich City 0
Brighton 0
Mánchester City 2 Silva (12), De Bruyne (70)
Burnley 0
Leicester 4 Tielemans (31), Söyüncü (78), Vardy (83), Daka (90+1)
Mánchester United 2 Greenwood (19), Rashford (82)
Southampton 1 Broja (52)
Leeds 0
Brentford 0
Chelsea 1 Chilwell (45+1)
- Domingo:
Everton 0
West Ham 1 Ogbonna (74)
(15h30 GMT) Newcastle
Tottenham
- Lunes:
(19h00 GMT) Arsenal
Crystal Palace
./bds/psr