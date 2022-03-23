Un vistazo a la séptima fecha de la Copa de la Liga argentina

Estos son los resultados y los goleadores de la séptima fecha de la Copa de la Liga de primera división del fútbol argentino:
-Viernes:
Aldosivi 3 Cauteruccio (8 -penal- y 22), Silva (57)
Patronato 1 Barrios (33 -penal-)
Tigre 4 Colidio (12), Magnín (33 -penal- y 57), Blondel (34)
Platense 0
Barracas C. 2 Bandiera (66), Ferreyra (74)
Sarmiento 1 Toledo (58)
-Sábado:
Lanús 0
Banfield 1 Lollo (65)
San Lorenzo 0
Huracán 0
Colón 0
Unión 0
Independiente 1 González (55)
Racing 2 Hauche (3), Copetti (85)
-Domingo:
Rosario Central 0
Newell's 1 García (51)
Gimnasia LP 1 Ramírez (90+5)
Estudiantes 1 Godoy (42)
River 0
Boca 1 Villa (53)
-Lunes:
Defensa y J. 1 Frías (4 -penal-)
Arsenal 1 Goñi (72)
Argentinos 1 Vera (74)
Vélez Sarsfield 0
-Martes:
Atl. Tucumán 0
Central Córdoba 1 Riaño (31)
Talleres 2 Méndez (24), Valoyes (77)
Godoy Cruz 1 Rodríguez (40)
Posiciones:
Zona 1
- Pts J G E P GF GC
1. Racing 15 7 4 3 0 14 5
2. Defensa y Justicia 14 7 4 2 1 14 11
3. Unión de Santa Fe 14 7 4 2 1 6 3
4. River Plate 13 7 4 1 2 13 5
5. Newell's Old Boys 13 7 4 1 2 10 8
6. Banfield 11 7 3 2 2 11 7
7. Argentinos 11 7 3 2 2 8 7
8. Sarmiento 11 7 3 2 2 9 9
9. Platense 7 7 2 1 4 6 10
10. San Lorenzo 6 7 1 3 3 5 7
11. Gimnasia LP 6 7 1 3 3 6 16
12. Talleres 5 7 1 2 4 3 6
13. Patronato 4 7 1 1 5 4 11
14. Atlético Tucumán 4 7 1 1 5 3 13
Zona 2
- Pts J G E P GF GC
1. Estudiantes 14 7 4 2 1 12 9
2. Boca Juniors 14 7 4 2 1 9 6
3. Tigre 12 7 3 3 1 9 3
4. Colón 12 7 3 3 1 9 5
5. Aldosivi 10 7 3 1 3 8 7
6. Huracán 10 7 3 1 3 8 8
7. Central Córdoba 9 7 2 3 2 6 6
8. Barracas Central 9 7 3 0 4 9 12
9. Godoy Cruz 8 7 2 2 3 11 13
10. Independiente 7 7 1 4 2 9 10
11. Arsenal 7 7 1 4 2 8 9
12. Rosario Central 7 7 2 1 4 6 9
13. Lanús 6 7 1 3 3 6 7
14. Vélez Sarsfield 6 7 1 3 3 3 5
