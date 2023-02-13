Cables

Un vistazo a la tercera fecha de la Liga Profesional del fútbol argentino

Por AFP

Estos son los resultados de la tercera fecha de la Liga Profesional-2023 de la primera división del fútbol argentino:

-Viernes:

Central Cba. 0

Belgrano 1 Vegetti (86)

Colón 0

Sarmiento 2 Toledo (3 -penal-), Gondou (84)

-Sábado:

San Lorenzo 1 Bareiro (54 -penal-)

Godoy Cruz 0

Defensa y J. 1 Gutiérrez (28)

Newell's 0

Platense 1 Quiroga (17 -penal-)

Atl. Tucumán 1 Estigarribia (63)

Vélez 0

Independiente 0

Talleres 2 Santos (27), Fernández (51, en contra)

Boca 1 Langoni (82)

-Domingo:

Rosario Central 2 Mac Allister (30), Véliz (49)

Arsenal 1 Guzmán (3)

Banfield 0

Gimnasia LP 0

River 2 Borja (49 -penal-), Barco (71 -penal-)

Argentinos 1 Mac Allister (43)

Racing 2 Romero (12), Hauche (49)

Tigre 2 Leizza (18), Retegui (55)

Instituto 0

Huracán 0

-Lunes:

Barracas C.

Unión

Estudiantes

Lanús

Posiciones:

- Pts J G E P GF GC

1. Huracán 7 3 2 1 0 7 4

2. Rosario Central 7 3 2 1 0 5 3

3. Belgrano 7 3 2 1 0 3 1

4. River Plate 6 3 2 0 1 5 3

5. Lanús 6 2 2 0 0 4 2

6. Talleres 6 3 2 0 1 4 2

7. Defensa y Justicia 6 3 2 0 1 5 4

8. San Lorenzo 6 3 2 0 1 3 2

9. Godoy Cruz 6 3 2 0 1 2 1

10. Instituto 5 3 1 2 0 2 0

11. Tigre 5 3 1 2 0 6 5

12. Platense 5 3 1 2 0 5 4

13. Vélez Sarsfield 4 3 1 1 1 3 2

14. Sarmiento 4 3 1 1 1 5 5

15. Newell's Old Boys 4 3 1 1 1 3 3

16. Boca Juniors 4 3 1 1 1 2 2

. Independiente 4 3 1 1 1 2 2

18. Barracas Central 3 2 1 0 1 5 4

19. Argentinos 3 3 1 0 2 2 3

20. Banfield 2 3 0 2 1 2 3

. Racing 2 3 0 2 1 2 3

22. Estudiantes 1 2 0 1 1 2 3

23. Arsenal 1 3 0 1 2 2 4

24. Unión 1 2 0 1 1 0 2

25. Atlético Tucumán 1 3 0 1 2 1 4

26. Central Córdoba 1 3 0 1 2 0 3

27. Gimnasia LP 1 3 0 1 2 1 5

28. Colón 0 3 0 0 3 1 5

str/gfe

