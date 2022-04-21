Vistazo a la decimoquinta jornada del torneo Clausura-2022 del fútbol mexicano

Resultados y goleadores de los partidos de la 15a jornada del campeonato de fútbol Mexicano:
- Martes:
Necaxa 2 Rodrigo Aguirre (7), Jesús Escoboza (25)
Tigres 0
Pachuca 1 Víctor Guzmán (10)
Puebla 0
Mazatlán 1 Gonzalo Sosa (37)
Santos 0
Guadalajara 2 Jesús Angulo (37), Pável Pérez (53)
Tijuana 1 Hiram Mier (11 en contra)
Toluca 0
Juárez 1 Gabriel Fernández (90+4)
- Miércoles:
Atlético San Luis 2 Germán Berterame (13 penal), Fernando León (72)
Pumas 0
América 2 Richard Sánchez (8), Alejandro Zendejas (65)
León 0
Atlas 0
Monterrey 0
- Jueves:
(02h00 GMT)
Querétaro
Cruz Azul
Posiciones:
- Pts J G E P GF GC DIF
1. Pachuca 35 15 11 2 2 27 13 14
2. Tigres 32 15 10 2 3 29 17 12
3. Puebla 26 15 7 5 3 24 16 8
4. Monterrey 23 15 6 5 4 19 14 5
5. Atlas 23 15 6 5 4 16 12 4
6. América 22 15 6 4 5 22 17 5
7. Cruz Azul 21 14 6 3 5 19 16 3
8. Guadalajara 20 15 5 5 5 21 20 1
9. Necaxa 20 15 6 2 7 20 20 0
10. Atlético San Luis 20 15 6 2 7 19 19 0
11. Pumas 19 15 5 4 6 21 18 3
12. León 19 15 5 4 6 12 17 -5
13. Toluca 18 15 5 3 7 15 28 -13
14. Santos 16 15 4 4 7 21 23 -2
15. Tijuana 16 15 4 4 7 12 22 -10
16. Mazatlán 15 15 4 3 8 16 23 -7
17. Querétaro 13 14 2 7 5 12 18 -6
18. Juárez 11 15 3 2 10 10 22 -12
