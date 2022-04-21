Cables

Vistazo a la decimoquinta jornada del torneo Clausura-2022 del fútbol mexicano

Por AFP

Resultados y goleadores de los partidos de la 15a jornada del campeonato de fútbol Mexicano:

- Martes:

Necaxa 2 Rodrigo Aguirre (7), Jesús Escoboza (25)

Tigres 0

Pachuca 1 Víctor Guzmán (10)

Puebla 0

Mazatlán 1 Gonzalo Sosa (37)

Santos 0

Guadalajara 2 Jesús Angulo (37), Pável Pérez (53)

Tijuana 1 Hiram Mier (11 en contra)

Toluca 0

Juárez 1 Gabriel Fernández (90+4)

- Miércoles:

Atlético San Luis 2 Germán Berterame (13 penal), Fernando León (72)

Pumas 0

América 2 Richard Sánchez (8), Alejandro Zendejas (65)

León 0

Atlas 0

Monterrey 0

- Jueves:

(02h00 GMT)

Querétaro

Cruz Azul

Posiciones:

- Pts J G E P GF GC DIF

1. Pachuca 35 15 11 2 2 27 13 14

2. Tigres 32 15 10 2 3 29 17 12

3. Puebla 26 15 7 5 3 24 16 8

4. Monterrey 23 15 6 5 4 19 14 5

5. Atlas 23 15 6 5 4 16 12 4

6. América 22 15 6 4 5 22 17 5

7. Cruz Azul 21 14 6 3 5 19 16 3

8. Guadalajara 20 15 5 5 5 21 20 1

9. Necaxa 20 15 6 2 7 20 20 0

10. Atlético San Luis 20 15 6 2 7 19 19 0

11. Pumas 19 15 5 4 6 21 18 3

12. León 19 15 5 4 6 12 17 -5

13. Toluca 18 15 5 3 7 15 28 -13

14. Santos 16 15 4 4 7 21 23 -2

15. Tijuana 16 15 4 4 7 12 22 -10

16. Mazatlán 15 15 4 3 8 16 23 -7

17. Querétaro 13 14 2 7 5 12 18 -6

18. Juárez 11 15 3 2 10 10 22 -12

