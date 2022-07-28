Vistazo a la quinta jornada del torneo Apertura-2022 del fútbol mexicano

Resultados y goleadores de los partidos de la 5a jornada del campeonato de fútbol mexicano:
- Martes:
Juárez 0
Tigres 1 André-Pierre Gignac (45+2)
Monterrey 1 Stefan Medina (30)
Puebla 0
Atlas 1 Hugo Nervo (5)
Tijuana 2 Lucas Rodríguez (39), Renato Ibarra (44)
Atlético San Luis 0
Cruz Azul 0
León 0
Toluca 1 Daniel Álvarez (89)
- Miércoles:
Querétaro 2 Ariel Nahuelpan (45+1), Osuna (88 penal)
Guadalajara 2 Sebastián Pérez (26), Alexis Vega (79 penal)
Necaxa 2 Bryan Garnica (34), Milton Giménez (47)
Pachuca 0
Pumas 1 Nicolás Freire (89)
Mazatlán 1 Eduard Bello (75)
- Miércoles 14 de septiembre:
(02h05 GMT)
América
Santos
Posiciones:
- Pts J G E P GF GC DIF
1. Monterrey 12 5 4 0 1 11 6 5
2. Toluca 12 5 4 0 1 9 5 4
3. Tigres 12 5 4 0 1 7 3 4
4. Necaxa 9 5 3 0 2 6 5 1
5. Puebla 8 5 2 2 1 8 6 2
6. Pachuca 8 5 2 2 1 5 4 1
7. Pumas 7 5 1 4 0 6 5 1
8. Tijuana 7 5 2 1 2 5 5 0
9. León 6 5 1 3 1 6 6 0
10. Juárez 5 5 1 2 2 3 3 0
11. Cruz Azul 5 5 1 2 2 8 9 -1
12. Atlético San Luis 5 5 1 2 2 3 4 -1
13. Santos 4 4 1 1 2 6 7 -1
14. Guadalajara 4 5 0 4 1 3 4 -1
15. América 4 4 1 1 2 3 5 -2
16. Atlas 4 5 1 1 3 6 9 -3
17. Mazatlán 3 5 0 3 2 5 8 -3
18. Querétaro 2 5 0 2 3 4 10 -6
