Vistazo a la sexta fecha de la Liga argentina de 2023

Estos son los resultados y los goleadores de la sexta fecha de la Liga 2023 del fútbol argentino:
-Viernes:
Unión 2 Piris (51), Machuca (70)
Estudiantes 0
Sarmiento 4 Toledo (70), López (9 y 88), Melano (83)
Rosario Central 1 Infantino (7)
-Sábado:
Platense 1 Suso (73)
Central Córdoba 1 Gamba (84)
Gimnasia La Plata 0
Colón 0
Lanús 0
River Plate 2 Paradela (25), Beltrán (87)
Atl. Tucumán 1 Coronel (41)
Banfield 0
Newell's 1 Mansilla (33)
Barracas Central 0
-Domingo:
Independiente 2 Cauteruccio (14 -penal- y 31)
Instituto 2 Martínez (38), Linares (65)
Huracán 1 Cóccaro (30 -penal-)
San Lorenzo 1 Elías (45+3)
Talleres 1 Romero (88)
Vélez 2 Pizzini (28, en contra), Fernández (33)
Tigre 0
Argentinos 1 Ávalos (43 -penal-)
-Lunes:
Godoy Cruz
Racing
Arsenal
Belgrano
Boca
Defensa y Justicia
Las posiciones:
- Pts J G E P GF GC
1. San Lorenzo 13 6 4 1 1 6 3
2. Defensa y Justicia 12 5 4 0 1 10 4
3. Huracán 12 6 3 3 0 12 7
4. Talleres 12 6 4 0 2 11 6
5. Lanús 12 6 4 0 2 10 6
6. River Plate 12 6 4 0 2 9 5
7. Boca Juniors 10 5 3 1 1 7 4
8. Newell's Old Boys 10 6 3 1 2 7 6
9. Rosario Central 10 6 3 1 2 7 10
10. Instituto 9 6 2 3 1 7 5
11. Argentinos 9 6 3 0 3 6 4
12. Racing 8 5 2 2 1 7 4
13. Sarmiento 8 6 2 2 2 10 8
14. Tigre 8 6 2 2 2 8 7
15. Vélez Sarsfield 8 6 2 2 2 7 6
16. Barracas Central 7 5 2 1 2 7 7
17. Belgrano 7 5 2 1 2 3 6
18. Unión 6 6 1 3 2 4 5
19. Godoy Cruz 6 5 2 0 3 2 3
20. Independiente 6 6 1 3 2 4 6
21. Platense 6 6 1 3 2 9 12
22. Gimnasia LP 5 6 1 2 3 3 6
23. Estudiantes 5 6 1 2 3 4 8
24. Central Córdoba 5 6 1 2 3 2 6
25. Atlético Tucumán 5 6 1 2 3 3 8
26. Arsenal 4 5 1 1 3 4 8
27. Colón 3 6 0 3 3 3 7
28. Banfield 3 6 0 3 3 2 6
