Cables

Vistazo a la sexta fecha de la Liga argentina de 2023

escuchar audio Escuchar este artículo
Por AFP

Estos son los resultados y los goleadores de la sexta fecha de la Liga 2023 del fútbol argentino:

-Viernes:

Unión 2 Piris (51), Machuca (70)

Estudiantes 0

Sarmiento 4 Toledo (70), López (9 y 88), Melano (83)

Rosario Central 1 Infantino (7)

-Sábado:

Platense 1 Suso (73)

Central Córdoba 1 Gamba (84)

Gimnasia La Plata 0

Colón 0

Lanús 0

River Plate 2 Paradela (25), Beltrán (87)

Atl. Tucumán 1 Coronel (41)

Banfield 0

Newell's 1 Mansilla (33)

Barracas Central 0

-Domingo:

Independiente 2 Cauteruccio (14 -penal- y 31)

Instituto 2 Martínez (38), Linares (65)

Huracán 1 Cóccaro (30 -penal-)

San Lorenzo 1 Elías (45+3)

Talleres 1 Romero (88)

Vélez 2 Pizzini (28, en contra), Fernández (33)

Tigre 0

Argentinos 1 Ávalos (43 -penal-)

-Lunes:

Godoy Cruz

Racing

Arsenal

Belgrano

Boca

Defensa y Justicia

Las posiciones:

- Pts J G E P GF GC

1. San Lorenzo 13 6 4 1 1 6 3

2. Defensa y Justicia 12 5 4 0 1 10 4

3. Huracán 12 6 3 3 0 12 7

4. Talleres 12 6 4 0 2 11 6

5. Lanús 12 6 4 0 2 10 6

6. River Plate 12 6 4 0 2 9 5

7. Boca Juniors 10 5 3 1 1 7 4

8. Newell's Old Boys 10 6 3 1 2 7 6

9. Rosario Central 10 6 3 1 2 7 10

10. Instituto 9 6 2 3 1 7 5

11. Argentinos 9 6 3 0 3 6 4

12. Racing 8 5 2 2 1 7 4

13. Sarmiento 8 6 2 2 2 10 8

14. Tigre 8 6 2 2 2 8 7

15. Vélez Sarsfield 8 6 2 2 2 7 6

16. Barracas Central 7 5 2 1 2 7 7

17. Belgrano 7 5 2 1 2 3 6

18. Unión 6 6 1 3 2 4 5

19. Godoy Cruz 6 5 2 0 3 2 3

20. Independiente 6 6 1 3 2 4 6

21. Platense 6 6 1 3 2 9 12

22. Gimnasia LP 5 6 1 2 3 3 6

23. Estudiantes 5 6 1 2 3 4 8

24. Central Córdoba 5 6 1 2 3 2 6

25. Atlético Tucumán 5 6 1 2 3 3 8

26. Arsenal 4 5 1 1 3 4 8

27. Colón 3 6 0 3 3 3 7

28. Banfield 3 6 0 3 3 2 6

Str/ma

boton de Google News
Reciba noticias desde Google News
LE RECOMENDAMOS

En beneficio de la transparencia y para evitar distorsiones del debate público por medios informáticos o aprovechando el anonimato, la sección de comentarios está reservada para nuestros suscriptores para comentar sobre el contenido de los artículos, no sobre los autores. El nombre completo y número de cédula del suscriptor aparecerá automáticamente con el comentario.