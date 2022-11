Camerún remonta ante Serbia (3-3) y ambos siguen con vida en el Mundial

Cameroon's forward #11 Christian Bassogog fights for the ball with Serbia's defender #15 Srdjan Babic during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group G football match between Cameroon and Serbia at the Al-Janoub Stadium in Al-Wakrah, south of Doha on November 28, 2022. (Photo by ANDREJ ISAKOVIC / AFP) (ANDREJ ISAKOVIC/AFP)