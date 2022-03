Canadá llega con el objetivo de lograr histórica clasificación

Paris Saint-Germain's Costa Rican Keylor Navas (R) and Paris Saint-Germain's Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma attend a training session at the Camp des Loges Paris Saint-Germain football club's training ground in Saint-Germain-en-Laye on February 25, 2022. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP) (FRANCK FIFE/AFP)