(FILES) In this file photo taken on August 25, 2017, Floyd Mayweather Jr. walks to his corner while taking on Conor McGregor in their super welterweight boxing match at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. - Former world welterweight boxing champion Floyd Mayweather insisted Wednesday, October 17, 2018, he plans to fight mixed martial arts star Khabib Nurmagomedov following the Russian's victory over Conor McGregor. In comments to the TMZ Sports website, Mayweather was adamant that a fight with Nurmagomedov was "happening" provided it took place in the boxing ring. (Photo by Christian Petersen / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP)