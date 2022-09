Datos interesantes sobre Roger Federer

Former men's tennis world number one Swiss Roger Federer speaks at the arrival area of the Women's giant slalom event at the FIS Alpine Ski World Cup in Lenzerheide, on March 6, 2022. - Former men's tennis world number one Roger Federer plagued by recurring knee problems for the last two years hopes to make a comeback at the end of the summer, he told Swiss television. (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP) (FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP)