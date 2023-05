El azul se impuso al rojinegro en primer round de la semifinales de la Champions League

(From L) AC Milan's Spanish midfielder Brahim Diaz, Inter Milan's Italian defender Alessandro Bastoni and AC Milan's Italian midfielder Sandro Tonali go for the ball during the UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg football match between AC Milan and Inter Milan, on May 10, 2023 at the San Siro stadium in Milan. (Photo by Marco BERTORELLO / AFP) (MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP)