El mundo del fútbol recuerda a Maradona en su cumpleaños

Gimnasia y Esgrima's fans wave flags with the image of former Argentinian soccer star Diego Maradona before the Argentine Professional Football League Tournament 2022 match at Juan Carmelo Zerillo stadium in La Plata city, Buenos Aires, on October 6, 2022. - A supporter of the Gimnasia soccer club died during serious incidents that broke out during an Argentine league match between his team and Boca Juniors on Thursday in Buenos Aires, according to local authorities. "I confirm that there is a dead person. This person died of cardiac arrest," said the Minister of Security of the province of Buenos Aires, Sergio Berni. The match was stopped in the 9th minute due to clashes inside and outside the stadium. (Photo by ALEJANDRO PAGNI / AFP) (ALEJANDRO PAGNI/AFP)