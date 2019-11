View this post on Instagram

Two days after surgery and it’s a miracle that I can walk. Normally I’m on my way to rehab so they can help me to learn to walk again. This is the best I’ve felt after my last 3 surgeries. God is truly blessing me this time around because he know that I definitely need the inspiration because lately I’ve been semi-depressed after all my surgeries. This is so amazing and I know some of you guys praying for me has a lot to do with this. I’m really in a state of shock because after the same results after the same surgery you kinda get use to being not able to walk and come to expect it. Thanks to each and everyone who prayed because it honestly and truly worked this time. God knows me way better than I know me and I’m overwhelmed with excitement and enjoyment. I am so much looking forward to seeing the day where no crutches or walkers is required. Hopefully that day comes sooner rather than later. #yeahbuddy #lightweightbaby #itstillaintnothingbutapeanut