Mujer que acusó a Dani Alves: “Me seguía pegando en la cara”

(FILES) In this file photo taken on September 03, 2022 Pumas' Brazilian defender Dani Alves gestures during the Mexican Apertura tournament football match against Atlas at the Jalisco stadium in Guadalajara, Jalisco State, Mexico. - Mexico's Pumas announced on January 20, 2023 that they had terminated Dani Alves' contract after the veteran Brazil defender was arrested and remanded in custody in Spain on allegations of sexual assault. (Photo by Ulises Ruiz / AFP) (ULISES RUIZ/AFP)