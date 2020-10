Juventus' Italian defender Leonardo Bonucci (C) talks with a staff member on October 4, 2020 at the Juventus stadium in Turin, prior to the Italian Serie A football match Juventus vs Napoli, still scheduled following Lega Serie A's confirmation despite Napoli remaining at home in Naples. - Napoli's squad was remaining in Naples, complying with a decision by regional health authorities, as Juventus confirmed they would "take to the field" as scheduled despite two positive tests among their staff. If Napoli do not play they would forfeit the game 3-0. (Photo by Vincenzo PINTO / AFP)