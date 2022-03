Pelada de Donnarumma provoca la eliminación del PSG ante el Real Madrid en la Champions

Paris Saint-Germain's French forward Kylian Mbappe (L) vies with Real Madrid's Uruguayan midfielder Federico Valverde during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second league football match between Real Madrid CF and Paris Saint-Germain at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on March 9, 2022. (Photo by JAVIER SORIANO / AFP) (JAVIER SORIANO/AFP)