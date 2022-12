Pelé: El fútbolista de Records Guinness

(FILES) In this file photo taken on January 9, 2012 Barcelona's Argentinian forward Lionel Messi (L) poses with Brazilian football legend Pele (C) and Santos FC' Brazilian forward Neymar after receiving for the third time the FIFA Ballon d'Or award at the Kongresshaus during the FIFA Ballon d'Or ceremony in Zurich. - Brazilian football icon Pele, widely regarded as the greatest player of all time and a three-time World Cup winner who masterminded the 'beautiful game', died on December 29, 2022, at the age of 82, after battling kidney problems and colon cancer. (Photo by Franck FIFE / AFP) (FRANCK FIFE/AFP)