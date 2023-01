Perder a un amigo y a un gran cliente, el doble dolor del barbero de Pelé

Barber Joao Araujo, known as Didi, who cut Brazilian football legend Pele's hair, works in his hairdressing salon in Santos, Brazil, on December 30, 2022. - Didi already misses his most loyal client but also a dear companion: Pele, the late football star who trusted him with his hair for more than six decades. Pele, whose real name was Edson Arantes do Nascimento and is widely considered the greatest footballer of all time, died on December 29, 2022, aged 82. A 24-hour wake will be held at the 16,000-capacity stadium from Monday to Tuesday. (Photo by Nelson ALMEIDA / AFP) (NELSON ALMEIDA/AFP)