Periodista Fabricio Romano anunció el futuro de Keylor Navas

Galtier: “We have to understand and listen to Keylor Navas thoughts on his future. No decision has been made on our side, yet”. 🇨🇷 #PSG



Keylor is open to joining Nottingham Forest as revealed in the morning — up to Paris Saint-Germain to accept the loan conditions. 🔴🌳 #NFFC pic.twitter.com/qisjoqclx9