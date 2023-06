Periodista tiró dato que refleja la cruda realidad de los duelos de Costa Rica ante Panamá

Panama's forward Jose Fajardo (C) vies with Costa Rica's midfielder Ricardo Pena (R)and Costa Rica's defender Juan Pablo Vargas during the Concacaf 2023 Gold Cup Group C football match between Costa Rica and Panama at the DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on June 26, 2023. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP) (CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP)