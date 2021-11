¡Qué dichosos! Brasil clasifica al Mundial de Catar a falta de cinco jornadas

Brazil's Lucas Paqueta (C) celebrates with teammates Vinicius Junior (L) and Neymar after scoring against Colombia during the South American qualification football match for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, at the Neo Quimica Arena, previously known as Arena Corinthians, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on November 11, 2021. (Photo by NELSON ALMEIDA / AFP) (NELSON ALMEIDA/AFP)