FC Barcelona supporters gather outside the club's headquarters in Barcelona, on August 25, 2020, following the announcement of Argentinian player Lionel Messi's desire to leave the team. - Lionel Messi has informed Barcelona he wants to "unilaterally" terminate his contract with the Spanish giants, a club source confirmed to AFP today. Lawyers for the Argentina star sent Barca a fax in which they announced Messi's desire to rescind his contract by triggering a release clause, sending shockwaves throughout the world of football. (Photo by Pau BARRENA / AFP)