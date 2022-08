Solo ocho segundos le tomó al Paris Saint Germain anotar este domingo (video)

Paris Saint-Germain's French forward Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring his team's first goal his team's first goal during the French L1 football match between Lille OSC and Paris-Saint Germain (PSG) at Stade Pierre-Mauroy in Villeneuve-d'Asq, northern France on August 21, 2022. (Photo by FRANCOIS LO PRESTI / AFP) (FRANCOIS LO PRESTI/AFP)