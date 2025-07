Actor de la nueva película de Superman hace sorprendente revelación sobre Costa Rica

@itsalexcanales dresses up as Lex Luthor/Pitbull and asked the cast of Superman what their favorite Latino thing is — from its countries 🇲🇽🇨🇴🇨🇺 🇩🇴 🇦🇷 🇵🇷 to its people💃 🕺 to its music notes 🎵 🔥 — and they did not disappoint. La cultura was felt! 🙌 ✨ Full interview coming soon to Pero Like YouTube — and don’t miss the new Superman movie flying into theaters July 11! #superman #latino #latinamerica #perolike #pitbull #mrworldwide #lexluthor