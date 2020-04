View this post on Instagram

To everyone talking about staying in and self-isolating, despite being young and healthy: it’s hot that u r thinking outside of urselves to help the community as a whole. I know u don’t come (lol cum) to me for social commentary; but this is super important and the sooner we are all on board, the more effective we can be, and the better chances hospitals will have at saving lives. That means don’t go out unless it’s absolutely necessary! This is literally the best reason we will ever have in our lives to be lazy pieces of shit. Personally, I’ll contribute by posting free videos to @pornhub every day this week for your indoor-entertainment. Love u, stay safe!!!