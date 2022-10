Adiós a las ventas por Facebook

A person takes a selfie in front of a newly unveiled logo for "Meta", the new name for Facebook's parent company, outside Facebook headquarters in Menlo Park on October 28, 2021. - Facebook changed its parent company name to "Meta" on October 28 as the tech giant tries to move past being a scandal-plagued social network to its virtual reality vision for the future. (Photo by NOAH BERGER / AFP) (NOAH BERGER/AFP)