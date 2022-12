‘Ámsterdam’ pese a tener un elenco brutal fue una de las peores taquillas del año

(FILES) In this file photo taken on December 11, 2018 actor Christian Bale and his wife Sibi Blazic attend the world premiere of "Vice" at the AMPAS Samuel Goldwyn theatre in Beverly Hills. - Alfonso Cuaron's "Roma," an ode to his childhood in 1970s Mexico City, and offbeat royal romp "The Favourite" on January 22, 2019 topped the Oscar nominations with 10 each. Popular musical romance "A Star Is Born" and Dick Cheney biopic "Vice" finished with eight nominations each, while superhero blockbuster "Black Panther" finished with seven.So far, the awards season has been a bit surprising, with prizes sprayed among a variety of films. So Tuesday's announcement gives the race to the Academy Awards on February 24 a bit more clarity. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) (VALERIE MACON/AFP)