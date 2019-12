1- Dancing on my Own – Robyn

2- Alright – Kendrick Lamar

3- Rolling in the deep – Adele

4- Formation – Beyoncé

5- All too well – Taylor Swift

6- Runaway – Kanye West

7- Thank u, next – Ariana Grande

8- Follow your arrow – Kacey Musgraves

9- I like it – Cardi B ft Bad Bunny & J Balvin

10- Hotline bling – Drake