View this post on Instagram

"We forget that because we're always depicted as sexual or rebellious. We forget to connect on the human part." . Phastos actor Bryan Tyree Henry has been officially confirmed to be the gay character in The Eternals with actor Haaz Sleiman playing his husband. This is a HUGE step for the lgbt+ community in the cinecomics world. I’m so happy with how diverse this cast is and i can’t wait to see the movie! . [photo from @mcu_direct; article from comicbookmovie.com]