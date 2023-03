El papa Francisco prevé salir del hospital este sábado

TOPSHOT - Pope Francis is helped get up the popemobile car as he leaves on March 29, 2023 at the end of the weekly general audience at St. Peter's square in The Vatican. - Pope Francis has been at the Gemelli Hospital in Rome since the afternoon of March 29, 2023 for some previously scheduled check-ups, the Holy See press director said. (Photo by Vincenzo PINTO / AFP) (VINCENZO PINTO/AFP)