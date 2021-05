(COMBO) This combination of pictures created on November 9, 2017 shows actress Portia de Rossi attending the Disney premiere of "Finding Dory" at El Capitan Theater in Hollywood, California, on June 8, 2016 and actor Steven Seagal attending 2014 Chinese American Film Festival Opening Night Ceremony at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on November 4, 2014 in Pasadena, California. US action movie actor Steven Seagal was the latest Hollywood man to face mounting allegations of sexual harassment on November 9, 2017, following the downfall of Harvey Weinstein and Kevin Spacey.Portia de Rossi, the former Ally McBeal actress and wife of chat queen Ellen DeGeneres, accused the former martial arts expert and blues musician over an undated audition for a Seagal movie in his office."He told me how important it was to have chemistry off-screen as he sat me down and unzipped his leather pants," de Rossi tweeted late Wednesday. / AFP PHOTO / AFP PHOTO AND GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Valerie MACON