Nick Carter hizo una reflexión sobre la salud mental tras la muerte de su hermano

(FILES) In this file photo taken on August 12, 2001, singer Aaron Carter (L) and his brother Nick arrive for the 2001 Teen Choice Awards in Los Angeles on August 12, 2001. - Singer Aaron Carter has been found dead at his house in Lancaster, California, according to media reports. He was 34. TMZ reported law enforcement sources as saying they received a 911 call at 11 a.m. Saturday about a male who had drowned in the bathtub. Multiple sources also told TMZ Saturday that the singer�s body was found in his bathtub. (Photo by Chris Delmas / AFP) (CHRIS DELMAS/AFP)