(FILES) This file photograph taken on September 29, 2020, shows the logo of the social network Instagram on a smartphone, in Toulouse, south-western France. - Instagram has started offering users on April 21, 2021, the option to filter incoming direct message requests for hurtful language, a step aimed at showing the Facebook-owned social network is serious about reducing online harassment. (Photo by Lionel BONAVENTURE / AFP) (LIONEL BONAVENTURE/AFP)