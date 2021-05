Andrea Meza, Miss Universe Mexico 2020 is crowned Miss Universe by Miss Universe 2019 Zozibini Tunzi at the conclusion of the 69th Miss Universe Competition® on May 16, 2021 at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida. The new winner will move to New York City where she will live during her reign and become a spokesperson for various causes alongside The Miss Universe Organization. Foto: Cortesía Miss Universo/ BENJAMIN ASKINAS