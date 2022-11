Otra princesa renuncia a sus funciones reales

(FILES) This file photo taken on June 16, 2022 shows Princess Martha Louise of Norway (L) and her fianc� self-professed shaman Durek Verrett in Oslo, Norway. - Norway's Princess Martha Louise has relinquished her royal duties in order to focus on her alternative medicine business affairs with her fiance Durek Verrett, a self-proclaimed shaman, the palace said on November 8, 2022. (Photo by Lise �serud / NTB / AFP) / Norway OUT (LISE ASERUD/AFP)